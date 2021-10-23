Goa Assembly Polls: BJP will replace CM Pramod Sawant, claims AAP’s Manish Sisodia

Ahead of next year's assembly elections in Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Saturday that the BJP intends to replace Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, citing public dissatisfaction with the state government's performance under his leadership.

The party had obtained information from "reliable sources".

Speaking at a press conference at the party's headquarters, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed on Saturday that the BJP has decided to appoint a new chief minister because it has “realised” that it will be difficult to go to polls in the state under Sawant's leadership.

"The BJP has decided to remove Sawant and appoint a new chief minister as it has understood that it will be very difficult for the party to join the fray under his leadership because he did not work during his term. People are very unhappy with the Pramod Sawant government," he said.

"People in Goa are unhappy with the state government led by Sawant as his leadership failed to deliver on multiple fronts during its tenure," Sisodia added.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

He also claimed that his party will win the upcoming Goa assembly elections even if the BJP appoints a new chief minister.

"Just by changing the face, people will not be deceived. By replacing the current chief minister with someone else, mood of the people will not be changed. People will give their mandate to Aam Aadmi Party [AAP] in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

The AAP, which could not win any seat in the last Goa assembly elections in 2017, is gearing up to contest all 40 seats in the polls due to be held early next year, hoping to not just open its account this time but also form its government.

(With agency inputs)

