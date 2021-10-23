Watch video: Big changes come when basic needs are met, says PM Modi; interacts with beneficiaries of 'Swayampurna Goa' programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion. "Big changes come in a country only when basic needs are met, we are working for the last 7 years to fill the gaps left after independence," said the PM during the meeting.

The Prime Minister discussed the importance of Digital payment with the 'Swayampurna Mitra' officer, Luis Faleiro and asked him how it is helping people in the village.

While interacting with Faleiro, PM Modi apprised him of the Central government's plan to grant a sum of Rs 50 Lakh to panchayats and Rs1 Crore to the municipalities of the state.

The PM also spoke about how the Centre has introduced a range of facilities for fishermen like Navy Cap, Kisan Credit Cards to grow beyond the raw market and move into the processing side of the business to become self-reliant in the past seven years.

The Prime Minister also lauded the development works in Goa saying that today the state means a new model of development and a reflection of collective efforts.

Post his interaction with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme', PM Modi said, "When we get the support of the government and the hard work of the people, how change comes, how self-confidence comes, we all experienced this during our discussion with the beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa." "Goa means nature and tourism, but today it also means a new model of development and a reflection of collective efforts. Goa means solidarity for development from panchayat to administration," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Goa achieved a 100% per cent target of providing electricity connection to every household. "India set the goal of being free from open defecation. Goa achieved this target. The country has set a target of providing electricity connection to every household. Goa got it 100%. In Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan - Goa First 100%! In the matter of giving free ration to the poor - Goa 100%," he added.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Sawant said state government officials are reaching out to the people in every corner of Goa with various schemes of the Central and the state governments.

According to the Goa government, this scheme brings benefits of all the state and central government schemes to the doorsteps of the people.

"The impact of the scheme can be seen now. There is a 40% increase in horticulture production, 10% in milk production and 60% rise in floriculture produce in Goa,” the CM said.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12:35 PM IST