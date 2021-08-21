Watch Video: IMD issues orange alert after heavy rainfall in Delhi causes water logging in several places

Advertisement

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Saturday morning witnessed heavy rainfall, bringing the mercury down but also leading to water logging in several places, causing inconvenience to the people.

In many places of Delhi as well as NCR, the vehicular movement was slow due to water logging.

"Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to water logging," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"The road from Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon is heavy due to water logging on GGR-PDR. The traffic is moving in 1 lane. Sorry for the inconvenience," it said in another tweet.

Delhi Traffic Police also informed on the micro-blogging site about waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. "Traffic Interrupted at MB road diverted on Mathura road," it said.

"Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to water logging. Inconvenience is regretted. Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet water logging, Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience," it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department tweeted: "Delhi rainfall past 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. (in mm) -- Safdarjung -138.8; Lodi Road -149.0; Ridge -149.2; Palam -84.0: Aya Nagar - 68.2.

"Delhi Safdarjung Airport recorded this monsoon season highest one day rain for 2021," it said.

The monsoon has made a comeback in Delhi-NCR after many days.

Recently, the Met Department had expressed the possibility of people getting relief from the heat soon.

According to the Met Department, a similar weather condition would prevail in Delhi-NCR for the next few days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital.

"Delhi has been declared under orange alert following heavy and continuous rain which caused several inundations," said IMD.

It also said that the thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.

Delhi in the early morning witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, leading to waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in several areas.

Delhi's Safdarjung airport records 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today. This is the season's highest one-day rain.

According to IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung reported 73.2 mm rain during 2:30 am to 5:30 am of August 21.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Kosli, Charkhidadri, Bhiwani, Meham, Nuh (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Jattari (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar, Kotputli, Nagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan)," IMD said in a tweet.

Heavy downpour since yesterday has caused waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Several roads near ITO, Pragati Maidan were waterlogged after heavy rainfall.

Traffic movement is affected in several areas due to waterlogging, says Delhi Traffic Police.

Saturday,August 21, 2021