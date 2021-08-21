In Photos: Heavy rains in Delhi cause waterlogging, crucial underpasses closed for traffic

Advertisement

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and at ITO.

Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the field staff was on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.

"Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to waterlogging. Please avoid (the) stretch," the traffic police said in a series of tweets.

Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses| ANI

Visuals from Delhi| ANI

"Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging. Inconvenience is regretted. Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience," it said.

Other areas that witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains include Pul Prahladpur underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, ITO, roads around Pragati Maidan, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Mangolpuri, Kirari and Malviya Nagar.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital| ANI

Rajghat premises waterlogged after heavy rains| ANI

Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi due to the waterlogging.

"Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road. Kindly avoid (the) stretch," the traffic police tweeted.

IMD also said that the thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas| ANI

A PWD official said the department's field staff was working to resolve the issue.

"The intensity of rain this morning was high, so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely monitoring the situation," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:46 AM IST