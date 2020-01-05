Two men held for robbing man after offering him lift

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after offering him a lift near Shankar Chowk in Sector 33, Gurgaon, police said on Sunday.

Alim Khan (27) and Faizel (25) were nabbed on Friday in the Mahipalpur area here with the help of technical surveillance after the location of their mobile numbers was traced, they said, adding the duo was coming to Delhi from Haryana when they were arrested.

A complaint was received from a man that he boarded a cab at 8:15 pm on December 5 at Mahipalpur Chowk for Shankar Chowk. When the cab reached near the destination, he was robbed of Rs 8,000, mobile phone and other valuables by its occupants, three-four in number, and dumped there, police said.

A case was registered at Vasant Kunj (South) police station and investigation taken up, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on the day of the incident, they offered a lift to a passenger from Mahipalpur at NH-8. They took the victim along with them in the car, which belonged to one of the co-accused, driven by Alim Khan," he said.

They had put on a fake number plate instead of the original of the car, Arya added.

The man was robbed of his belongings, including the mobile phone. When they reached near Shankar Chowk, they dumped him there and returned back to Delhi, he said.

After that, the accused distributed the robbed items and the cash among themselves, the DCP said.

The accused also disclosed that they used to rob people after offering them lifts, he said.

They would also take ATMs of the victims and withdrew cash and spray paint on CCTvs to hide their identity, Arya said.

Three other co-accused have also been identified and all the robbed articles recovered, the DCP said.