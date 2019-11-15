Four arrested on charges of robbery in Delhi

New Delhi: Four men were arrested on Friday from GTB Enclave area for allegedly committing robberies in two offices in northeast Delhi, police said. The accused have been identified as Dhananjay Saini, Anil Khari, Rishabh and Vikas. They are all residents of Karawal Nagar, they said.

"Police received information that a gang of armed robbers would come to GTB Enclave. Three persons were arrested from the spot," Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said.

During interrogation, they confessed to the robberies. In August, they had robbed Rs 1.7 lakh from an office in Vijay Park in Maujpur, and in October, Rs 3.5 lakh from a courier company at New Usmanpur, the DCP said.

On Saini, Khari and Rishabh's information, their associate Vikas was arrested. Five pistols, Rs 35,000, eight live cartridges and four bikes were seized, police said.