Delhi Jal Board to recharge 15 abandoned pits at Bhatti mines using treated water

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Friday said it will recharge 15 abandoned pits at Bhatti mines using treated water from the Okhla wastewater treatment plant. The treated water released from the Okhla plant is suitable for recharge purposes, it said.

The exercise will improve the groundwater levels in Chhattarpur, Sangam Vihar, Deoli and other constituencies. This water can be extracted in the future. The project would cost Rs 44.57 crore and will be completed in 18 months, it said.

The water utility also approved a project to rejuvenate four water bodies -- in Rasulpur, Bindapur, Dhichau Kalan and Tikri Kalan -- using the Phytorid treatment technology -- a self sustainable method for wastewater treatment that works on the principles of natural wetland.