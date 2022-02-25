South Delhi Municipal Corporation bans religious attire in schools

On one hand the government of Delhi today announced restarting of physical classes in schools from April 1, Education Committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation issues an order regarding dress code in its schools. This comes when Karnataka is reeling under controversies over Hijab ban in the state for the last few weeks.

According to the education committee, students have been told to not to come to schools wearing any religious attire and a proper dress code should be followed.

The order came after a recent incident where a parent in the Tukhmirpur area of northeast Delhi alleged that her daughter was asked by a teacher at the government school to remove her headscarf.

Written by SDMC's Education Committee Chairperson Nitika Sharma, she said attending classes wearing religious attire will instil a sense of inequality among students.

The SDMC, when required, keeps changing the colour of uniforms due to which there is no inferiority complex among rich and poor kids, the letter stated.

Nikita Sharma further said that students will be allowed to wear religious attire on festivals and for fancy dress competitions.

Education Committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation issues an order regarding dress code in its schools.



The order issued by the chairman of the Education Committee Chairman states that students shouldn't come to schools wearing religious attire, dress code to be followed pic.twitter.com/VjSsudCrLG — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

The DDMA today decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs. The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority today.

With COVID-19 cases declining sharply and positivity rate going below one percent, traders and political parties had asked the DDMA to lift the remaining curbs.

The DDMA, during its meeting on February 4, had allowed several relaxations, including opening of schools and colleges. The schools were allowed to function in mixed online-offline mode.

Weekend curfew was done away with but the timing of imposition of night curfew was extended to 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:23 PM IST