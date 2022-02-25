Hijab row: Karnataka High Court reserves its order on various petitions challenging ban on Hijab in education institutions

The Karnataka High Court on Friday reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions.

Karnataka High Court reserves its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions pic.twitter.com/iNLyPfsXP7 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:40 PM IST