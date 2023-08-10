New Delhi: Supreme Court Hears Protests On Changed Mentioning Rules By Lawyers' Body

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: In a resolution passed on Thursday, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has urged Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud against the new procedure introduced in the apex court on July 3 requiring the matters mentioned only after verification as it has proved to be a great impediment in the listing of urgent matters.

The association urged him to allow the mentioning of urgent matters immediately after they are registered following the removal of defects. It is only through the advocates-on-record that the petitions are filed in the top court.

'New procedure neither efficient nor transparent'

“The new procedure has neither proved to be efficient nor transparent as envisaged. The SCAORA receives daily complaints from its member advocates on-record that their urgent matters are not being listed, therefore causing harm to the interest of justice for litigants and loss of work and reputation for lawyers," read the resolution.

Under the new procedure, the practice of unlisted mentioning has beendiscontinued and for urgent listing. a lawyer will have to submit by 10:30 am a mentioning proforma along with a letter of urgency indicating why it cannot be mentioned on the next day.

Listed mentionings

Otherwise, the listed mentionings will contain verified fresh matters which were submitted for urgent mentioning on the previous day before 3 pm

Matters in which death penalty has been awarded, habeas corpus petition, matters relating to dispossession, eviction or imminent apprehension of demolition of property, etc., are considered of urgent nature.

