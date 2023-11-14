New Delhi: Smriti Irani's Weekly Show 'Nahi Soch, Nahi Kahani' Goes On Air On Aakashvani

Smriti Irani | Wikimedia Commons/File pic

NEW DELHI: Akashvani Gold will be airing every Wednesday from 9 to 10 AM 'Nai Soch, Nai Kahani,' a radio journey hosted by union minister Smriti Irani from Wednesday.

It depicts celebration of the succeess Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z. Irani will host a show for Akashvani celebrating the success of the women in diverse fields including entrepreneurship, skill development, sports, health and finance.

More details

The weekly one-hour show ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani--A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani’ will be broadcast on India's largest broadcaster Akashvani every Wednesday from 9 AM to 10 AM. The first show will be aired on November 15th on Akashvani Gold 100.1 MHz in Delhi. It will also be aired by the Akashvani stations across the country. The show will be available on the NewsOnAIR app, on Akashvani website www.newsonair.gov.in, on Akashvani YouTube channel @airnewsofficial and its various social media platforms.

Read Also MCX To Go Live With New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Monday

Show to focus on women empowerment

The show will celebrate the incredible tales of empowerment of women with the aid of initiatives of the government, and their role in shaping the lives of women in India. The first show will feature women from start-ups and self-made business women who will share their stories of success and how they are taking advantage of government initiatives in their endeavours.

The show will also feature senior officials of various Central Government Ministries who will describe about how to access the benefits of different government schemes.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)