MCX To Go Live With New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Monday

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India's new commodity derivative platform will go live from Monday, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The exchange will also be conducting mock trading sessions on October 15 in order to validate the connection and set-up.

MCX's new technology platform was originally to go live in July 2022, but it has been delayed by over a year. The new commodity derivatives platform, developed by Tata Consultancy Services, marks a shift from the 63 Moons platform.

Agreement between MCX

The agreement between MCX and 63 Moons dates back to September 2014 and was to end in September 2014, however the company was forced to extend the agreement as it was not successful in transitioning to the new trading platform within the stipulated deadlines.

The commodity trading exchange had chosen TCS as its technology partner in September 2021 for its growth and transformation journey as MCX believed that the transaction would reduce its overall costs. TCS was to help MCX build a new technology core and then transform its trading post-trading functions.

In the latest payment, MCX paid 63 Moons Rs 1.25 billion for Jul-Dec.

