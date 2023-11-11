Minor Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.6 Strikes Delhi; Third Within A Week

Delhi on Saturday experienced a mild earthquake of magnitude 2.6 at 3:36 pm, with its epicenter located 10 km below the Earth's surface in the North district, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

This event followed recent tremors felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region, and various parts of northern India, triggered by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in western Nepal just days prior.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are situated in Zone IV, as designated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zoning map. Zone IV is classified as a high seismic risk area, indicating an increased probability of encountering earthquakes with moderate to high levels of intensity.

