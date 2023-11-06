 Delhi Earthquake: Strong Quake Of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In National Capital; Visuals Surface
The national capital had experienced a strong earthquake two days ago.

Monday, November 06, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Strong Tremors Felt In National Capital Again; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Delhi: Strong tremors of earthquake were felt in Delhi on Monday. The national capital was jolted by a strong earthquake in the afternoon today. The earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Nepal and the tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR. There are no reports of any deaths or injuries due to the earthquake so far. The national capital had experienced a strong earthquake two days ago. The earthquake occurred today in the afternoon at around 4.18 PM. As per reports, the tremors were felt twice in a time span of 30 seconds. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday said, "Earthquake of Magnitude 5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth of 10 Km, Region in Nepal."

This is breaking. Further details awaited.

