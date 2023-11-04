Nepal: 6.4 Magnitude Strong Earthquake Jolts Jajarkot Leaving 128 Dead; Visuals Of Destruction Surface |

Nepal: The death toll rose to 128 after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday, informed officials. At least 36 people were confirmed dead in Rukum West while 34 were confirmed dead in Jajarkot, according to initial reports. According to the officials, the toll is expected to rise further.

Hari Prasad Pant, the Chief District Officer of Rukum West told ANI, "At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in Rukum West, and the toll is expected to rise further This is the update we have been able to get till 5 am (local time)".

"At least 34 have been confirmed dead in Jajarkot. Many are injured and some of the critically injured sent to Surkhet for further treatment," the Chief District Officer of Jajarkot told ANI. This comes after a magnitude of 6.4 magnitude quake jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday.

#UPDATE | Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 128, Reuters cites Police https://t.co/osONTy4kty — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Visuals from Jajarkot have surfaced on the internet where structures have been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night. Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospital for the earthquake-affected.

All heli-operators in Nepal have been told to be on standby and regular flight movement has been suspended to facilitate the airlifting of injured from affected areas. Instructions have been given to station an ambulance at Nepalgunj Airport and military barrack helipad, said Nepal officials.

Nepal Earthquake | Visuals from Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night.



Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospital for the earthquake-affected. All heli-operators… pic.twitter.com/odRG4vkBwE — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Earthquake is not going to leave Nepal.

Sadly the 6.4 rector scale earthquake hit western Nepal.69 deaths,more than a dozen injured and many houses were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/wlbbaZkDSJ — Nirmal Khadka (@NirmalKhadka7) November 4, 2023

Nepal PM Expresses Grief, Visits Affected Areas

Nepal Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed grief over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake.

"Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," Nepal PMO posted on X (formerly Twitter).

सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्री पुष्पकमल दाहाल `प्रचण्ड´ ले टी-२० विश्वकप प्रतियोगिताका लागि छनोट भएकोमा नेपाली क्रिकेट टोलीलाई हार्दिक बधाई ज्ञापन गर्नुभएको छ । उहाँले पछिल्लोसमय क्रिकेटमा नेपाली टोलीले प्राप्त गरेको सफलताप्रति सरकारको तर्फबाट उच्च सम्मान व्यक्त गर्नुभएको छ । — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) November 3, 2023

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ leaves for earthquake-affected areas of the country.



(Pics Source: Nepal officials) pic.twitter.com/fgxK2Ttep6 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ flew to the earthquake-affected areas of the country in order to assess the situation.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake on Richter Scale was recorded at 6.4 and the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km. The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several districts of North India including, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)