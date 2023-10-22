 Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Nepal; No Reports Of Casualties
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEarthquake Of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Nepal; No Reports Of Casualties

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Nepal; No Reports Of Casualties

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 07:24 am (IST) on Sunday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 07:24 am (IST) on Sunday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Taking to X, the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 07:24:20 IST, Lat: 27.92 & Long: 84.71, Depth: 10 Km." There were no reports of any casualties in the quake till the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

October 7 earthquake

On October 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media 'X'. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 11:30:03 IST, Lat: 29.35 & Long: 81.30, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.," the National Center for Seismology said in a social media post.

Read Also
Twin Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.6 & 6.2 Strike Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR & Across...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Nepal; No Reports Of Casualties

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Nepal; No Reports Of Casualties

Video: Israeli PM Netanyahu Meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Says 'Have To Defeat This...

Video: Israeli PM Netanyahu Meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Says 'Have To Defeat This...

President Of Detroit Synagogue Samantha Wall Stabbed To Death Outside Her House In Lafayette Park

President Of Detroit Synagogue Samantha Wall Stabbed To Death Outside Her House In Lafayette Park

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Protests Escalate In West Bank

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Protests Escalate In West Bank

US, UK Back Canada As It Withdraws 41 Diplomats From India

US, UK Back Canada As It Withdraws 41 Diplomats From India