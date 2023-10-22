Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Nepal; No Reports Of Casualties

Representative Image

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 07:24 am (IST) on Sunday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Taking to X, the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 07:24:20 IST, Lat: 27.92 & Long: 84.71, Depth: 10 Km." There were no reports of any casualties in the quake till the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

October 7 earthquake

On October 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media 'X'. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 11:30:03 IST, Lat: 29.35 & Long: 81.30, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.," the National Center for Seismology said in a social media post.

