BREAKING: Twin Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.6 & 6.2 Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR & Across North India; Visuals Surface

People rush out of the office building as strong tremors of earthquake were felt across North India. |

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and across Northern India on Tuesday (October 3) after twin earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 struck Nepal between 2 to 3 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The visuals of the tremors were shared by people on X (formerly Twitter).

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8Qc2OdHt56 — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) October 3, 2023

People rush out of the office building as strong tremors of earthquake were felt across North India.

#WATCH | Delhi: People rush out of the office building as strong tremors of earthquake were felt across North India.



Visuals from outside the Asian News International (ANI) office in RK Puram sector 9. pic.twitter.com/wX1fyutNvp — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Tremors felt in Khatima, Uttarakhand.

More visuals of tremors from Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | People rushed out of their buildings in Dehradun as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. Visuals from the Secretariat.



As per National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at… pic.twitter.com/Cz7gczdMbr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

More details are awaited.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)