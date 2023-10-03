BREAKING: Twin Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.6 & 6.2 Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR & Across North India; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and across Northern India on Tuesday (October 3) after twin earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 struck Nepal between 2 to 3 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The visuals of the tremors were shared by people on X (formerly Twitter).
People rush out of the office building as strong tremors of earthquake were felt across North India.
Tremors felt in Khatima, Uttarakhand.
More visuals of tremors from Uttarakhand.
More details are awaited.
