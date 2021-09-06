e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Calcutta High Court grants BJP's Suvendu Adhikari protection from arrest in 2018 case
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:27 PM IST

''Mamidala is malafide and all students are Bonafide'': JNU students raise anti-administration slogans

The university had on Saturday issued guidelines for the phased reopening of the campus from September 6 but the student's body alleged that the administration had made hollow promises.
PTI
JNU students protest against administration outside campus | PTI

JNU students protest against administration outside campus | PTI

Advertisement

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union held a protest on Monday demanding reopening of the campus.

The university had on Saturday issued guidelines for phased reopening of the campus from September 6 but the student's body alleged that the administration had made hollow promises.

The students union members locked the office of the Dean of Students to demand reopening of the campus.

Carrying banners which said ''Mamidala is malafide and all students are Bonafide'', ''Ensure vaccination of all students'', the protesters raised anti-administration slogans.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had earlier announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

ALSO READ

Covid-19: JNU to open with 50% capacity starting September 6, university authority issues statement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal