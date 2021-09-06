''Mamidala is malafide and all students are Bonafide'': JNU students raise anti-administration slogans

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union held a protest on Monday demanding reopening of the campus.

The university had on Saturday issued guidelines for phased reopening of the campus from September 6 but the student's body alleged that the administration had made hollow promises.

The students union members locked the office of the Dean of Students to demand reopening of the campus.

Carrying banners which said ''Mamidala is malafide and all students are Bonafide'', ''Ensure vaccination of all students'', the protesters raised anti-administration slogans.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had earlier announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

