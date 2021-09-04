e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:33 PM IST

Covid-19: JNU to open with 50% capacity starting September 6, university authority issues statement

According to a statement issued by the university authority, every student must produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.
ANI
Jawaharlal Nehru University | Twitter/@ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University | Twitter/@ANI

Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would reopen on September 6 with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID protocols by the Central government. The university would reopen in a phased manner.

According to a statement issued by the university authority, every student must produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. "All Final Year PhD Research Scholars, including 9B students (both hostellers and day-scholars) who are required to submit their PhD theses on/before 31.12.2021, are allowed to enter into the campus," a release from administration reads.

Significantly, all PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students of the PhD program are allowed to enter the campus.

The BR Ambedkar library will be open with 50 per cent seating capacity but the school and centre level library will remain closed. However, the online classes will continue.

ALSO READ

JNUEE 2021: JNU entrance exam to be held between September 20-23; registrations on jnuexams.nta.ac

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal