Lockdown in Delhi? Here's what CM Arvind Kejriwal has to say

Pointing out the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Earlier, the Delhi CM urged the Centre to free the inoculation drive in the country from age restrictions. He backed up his demand saying that 65 per cent of patients in Delhi from the infection are under 45 years of age.

He urged people to check the availability of beds on the government's app before going to hospitals. "Occupy beds only if there is an emergency," he appealed to the citizens.

On Saturday, the Delhi government announced new guidelines for weddings, restaurants and cinemas and imposed restrictions on people coming in from Maharashtra.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority also issued guidelines that make it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.