Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana says 23 people held so far

Jahangirpuri: Two more accused has been arrested on Monday in connection with clashes that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, taking the total number of arrests so far to 23.



Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said no one involved will be spared irrespective of class, creed and religion.

Two juveniles were also apprehended in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday late night visited a sub-inspector's residence who sustained a bullet injury during the violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him of full support from the department.

Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Jahangirpuri Police Station had suffered the injury during the violent clashes that took place between two communities during a religious procession on April 16 evening.

Asthana enquired about Lal's well-being and said that the entire Force is proud of his courage displayed at the site of violence.



An altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the evening of April 16 during a religious procession.

Heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:49 PM IST