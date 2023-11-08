Gurugram: Several Passengers Injured As Bus Catches Fire Causing Major Traffic Jam On NH48; Visuals Surface

A horrific incident took place in Gurugram on Thursday when a private bus caught fire on NH48 in Gurugram near Star Mall. Several passengers are reported to be injured due to the blaze. The accident also caused a major traffic jam on the highway.

At least 10 to 12 passengers saved their lives by jumping out of the bus. Police, fire brigades and ambulances rushed to the scene after getting alerted about the incident.

The bus was on its way from Delhi to Jaipur when it burst into flames in Sector 31, causing a massive traffic congestion.

Several videos taken by commuters from their mobile phones are doing the rounds on social media which shows the entire bus up in flames.

Injured admitted to nearby hospital

"As soon as information was received about fire in a bus near Google Company on National Highway-48, Gurugram, IPS Vikas Arora, the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram including Gurugram Police officials, fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

"The victims injured in this accident have been admitted to the hospital. The situation is completely under control," Gurugram police tweeted on X.

