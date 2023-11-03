Gurugram: Drunk Railway Police Officer’s Wife Snatches Gun From Him And Shoots Him Thrice Over Heated Argument In Shikohpur

Representative Image | Pixabay

Gurugram: In a shocking incident an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) was allegedly shot dead by his wife at their house in Sector 10 A on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajbir (49), and was posted at GRP in Rewari railway station. He was living with his wife Aarti and son Anu alias Yash in Shikohpur village in Gurugram.

Police said that the incident took place around 5 a.m. when Rajbir and Aarti got into a heated argument. The victim was reportedly in a drunken state and carrying an illegal weapon. Rajbir fired a shot at Aarti, leaving her injured.

ASI's wife under treatment

Police said that the weapon then fell on the bed, and she snatched it and fired three shots at Rajbir, leaving him critically injured. Yash rushed them to the hospital, where Rajbir was declared dead, while Aarti is undergoing treatment.

"The role of their son is being probed while an FIR has been registered against the woman and her son. The weapon used in the offence was a country-made pistol," said a senior police officer.

In his complaint, Rajbir's elder brother Satbir Singh has named the deceased's wife and son as accused.

"This murder was part of a conspiracy"

"My brother's son used to pressure him to get their village land transferred in his name. Rajbir disowned Yash by dispossessing him of all property. This murder was part of a conspiracy," Satbir alleged.

An FIR has been registered under various Sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Sector-10A police station. The police have also seized the weapon used in the crime.

"The matter is under investigation. The suspects will be questioned thoroughly. Conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out," DCP (West) Bhupender Sangwan said.