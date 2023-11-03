 Gurugram: Drunk Railway Police Officer’s Wife Snatches Gun From Him And Shoots Him Thrice Over Heated Argument In Shikohpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGurugram: Drunk Railway Police Officer’s Wife Snatches Gun From Him And Shoots Him Thrice Over Heated Argument In Shikohpur

Gurugram: Drunk Railway Police Officer’s Wife Snatches Gun From Him And Shoots Him Thrice Over Heated Argument In Shikohpur

"The matter is under investigation. The suspects will be questioned thoroughly. Conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out," DCP (West) Bhupender Sangwan said.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Gurugram: In a shocking incident an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) was allegedly shot dead by his wife at their house in Sector 10 A on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajbir (49), and was posted at GRP in Rewari railway station. He was living with his wife Aarti and son Anu alias Yash in Shikohpur village in Gurugram.

Police said that the incident took place around 5 a.m. when Rajbir and Aarti got into a heated argument. The victim was reportedly in a drunken state and carrying an illegal weapon. Rajbir fired a shot at Aarti, leaving her injured.

ASI's wife under treatment

Police said that the weapon then fell on the bed, and she snatched it and fired three shots at Rajbir, leaving him critically injured. Yash rushed them to the hospital, where Rajbir was declared dead, while Aarti is undergoing treatment.

"The role of their son is being probed while an FIR has been registered against the woman and her son. The weapon used in the offence was a country-made pistol," said a senior police officer.

In his complaint, Rajbir's elder brother Satbir Singh has named the deceased's wife and son as accused.

"This murder was part of a conspiracy"

"My brother's son used to pressure him to get their village land transferred in his name. Rajbir disowned Yash by dispossessing him of all property. This murder was part of a conspiracy," Satbir alleged.

An FIR has been registered under various Sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Sector-10A police station. The police have also seized the weapon used in the crime.

"The matter is under investigation. The suspects will be questioned thoroughly. Conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out," DCP (West) Bhupender Sangwan said.

Read Also
Gurugram Crime: Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts With Fireworks On Moving Car; Video Goes Viral
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Rave Party Case: 5 Arrested Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Why Is Prime Accused Elvish Yadav...

Noida Rave Party Case: 5 Arrested Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Why Is Prime Accused Elvish Yadav...

Rajasthan Unlawful Activities Case: NIA Arrest Two People Linked To PFI

Rajasthan Unlawful Activities Case: NIA Arrest Two People Linked To PFI

Gurugram: Drunk Railway Police Officer’s Wife Snatches Gun From Him And Shoots Him Thrice Over...

Gurugram: Drunk Railway Police Officer’s Wife Snatches Gun From Him And Shoots Him Thrice Over...

Uttar Pradesh Aims To Become Aviation Manufacturing Hub With New Scheme

Uttar Pradesh Aims To Become Aviation Manufacturing Hub With New Scheme

Punjab: Man Crossing Road Hit By Speeding Car In Jalandhar; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Punjab: Man Crossing Road Hit By Speeding Car In Jalandhar; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces