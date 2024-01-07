 Ghaziabad Shocker: Teenage Boys Enter Home, Rape 8-Year-Old Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiGhaziabad Shocker: Teenage Boys Enter Home, Rape 8-Year-Old Girl

Ghaziabad Shocker: Teenage Boys Enter Home, Rape 8-Year-Old Girl

"An FIR has been registered at the Kaushambi police station and the accused have been apprehended," the DCP said.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two teenage boys in Trans Hindon area, police said on Sunday.

"The girl was alone at her home on Saturday when the boys, both aged 14, entered her home in their neighbourhood and raped her," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said.

"An FIR has been registered at the Kaushambi police station and the accused have been apprehended," the DCP said.

In a separate case, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in an area under the Tronica City police station. According to police, the accused took the girl to a cattle shed and raped her.

The accused fled the spot when the girl raised an alarm.

Loni Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya said upon getting a message from the control room, police reached there and sent the girl for medical examination.

Police have lodged a case and apprehended the accused.

Read Also
MP: Man Gets 20-Year RI For Raping Minor In Alot
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghaziabad Shocker: Teenage Boys Enter Home, Rape 8-Year-Old Girl

Ghaziabad Shocker: Teenage Boys Enter Home, Rape 8-Year-Old Girl

Swati Maliwal Resigns As DCW Chief After Being Nominated For Rajya Sabha By AAP, Breaks Down In...

Swati Maliwal Resigns As DCW Chief After Being Nominated For Rajya Sabha By AAP, Breaks Down In...

New Year 2024: Commuters Greeted With Traffic Jams In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Metro Cities; Videos...

New Year 2024: Commuters Greeted With Traffic Jams In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Metro Cities; Videos...

Delhi Police Nabs Ex-Haryana Cricketer Mrinank Singh Who Duped Rishabh Pant Of ₹1.63 Crore

Delhi Police Nabs Ex-Haryana Cricketer Mrinank Singh Who Duped Rishabh Pant Of ₹1.63 Crore

Delhi Crime: 3 Minors Kill 25-Year-Old Man, Mutilate Face & Set Body On Fire To Avenge 'Sexual...

Delhi Crime: 3 Minors Kill 25-Year-Old Man, Mutilate Face & Set Body On Fire To Avenge 'Sexual...