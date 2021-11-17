Former Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri joins NCP in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar

Delhi: Former Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Yoganand Shastri has joined NCP in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Shastri had resigned from Congress in 2020.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:58 AM IST