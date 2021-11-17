e-Paper Get App

Delhi

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:58 AM IST

Former Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri joins NCP in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar

Shastri had resigned from Congress in 2020.
FPJ Web Desk
Yoganand Shastri with NCP chief Sharad Pawar | ANI

Delhi: Former Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Yoganand Shastri has joined NCP in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

More to follow.

