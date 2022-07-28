Elderly flat owners spend sleepless nights outside as tenant refuses to vacate

Photo: Representative Image

An elderly couple is spending sleepless nights outside their home as their tenant has refused to vacate their flat in Greater Noida West adjoining the national capital.

According to the flat owner Rakhi Gupta, the tenant has refused to vacate the house even after the expiry of rent agreement.

Talking to IANS, Rakhi Gupta said that she along with her husband Sunil Kumar arrived in Greater Noida from Mumbai on July 19 hoping to finally settle down in the city at their own apartment but the tenant has refused to vacate the house. And, they are compelled to live on the stairs, she said.

Gupta said that they had approached police, but to no avail.

Last night, police came here to make the tenant understand but that also didn't work, Gupta said.

"Last night she (tenant) signed an agreement that she will vacate the flat today morning but she is not inside the house. When I called her, she didn't pick the call. Later, I messaged her, she read it. But she has not replied yet", Gupta told IANS.

"Whenever some cops or anyone else comes, she starts crying like helpless and incapable poor woman, but when we approach her, she threatens us and says that she will not vacate the flat," Gupta said.

