Phulwari Sharif case: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at ten different locations in Bihar in connection with the anti-national activities of the outlawed Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to the NIA spokesman, its officers raided 10 premises of the accused and suspects in various places, including Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts of Bihar in the case pertaining to the involvement of suspects associated with PFI in anti-national activities.

The NIA registered the case on July 22 night under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directing the agency to take over the investigation from Bihar Police.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 827/2022 dated 12.07.2022 at PS Phulwarisharif, Distt- Patna, Bihar and re-registered by NIA on 22.07.2022 under sections 120, 120B, 121, 121A, 153A, 153B & 34 of the IPC.

The searches conducted today have led to the seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents.

Police during raids at Phulwari Sharif had arrested three people and seized documents and communications which suggested a conspiracy to establish an Islamic state in India with the support of the Islamic nations.

