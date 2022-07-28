Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada police arrest two in murder of BJP worker | ANI

The SP of Dakshina Kannada told the media that two people have been arrested in the killing of BJP's Yuva Morcha worker in Bellare in the district. The SP further said that they have questioned 15 people until now in the case.

The police is also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in the incident.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night in front of his broiler shop in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.

On Thursday, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said that investigations were underway and that they suspect members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government.