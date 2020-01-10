Delhi: Woman, paramour held for killing her husband

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Dwarka's Sector-14 area last month, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sabir Ali (25), a resident of Punchkuin Road, and Bilkis, a resident of Sunder Nagri, they said.

On December 29, a missing report of Mohammad Dilshad (35), was lodged by his brother-in-law and wife Bilkis at the Nand Nagri police station.

During investigation, police got a tip-off on Wednesday that Dilshad was killed by his wife and her friend.

Police had on December 28, recovered an unidentified body from Dwarka and it was later identified as Dilshad.

"Police found that Bilkis was in an illicit relationship with Ali, who was the first cousin of the deceased. Ali was arrested from near the Patiala House Court complex here on Thursday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

Interrogation revealed that Ali and Bilkis were in a relationship for the last 6-7 years, police said.

Deo said after Dilshad got to know about the relationship, he, along with his family, shifted from Panchkuin Road to Sunder Nagri around five years ago, but Ali continued the relationship and used to meet Bilkis on a regular basis.

Bilkis had told Ali that Dilshad harassed her mentally and physically, police said.

They hatched a plan to kill Dilshad. Ali involved his colleague Rohit who worked with him in a saloon located in Kirti Nagar. Rohit was promised Rs 1 lakh for this work, the DCP said.

On December 27, Rohit called Dilshad and asked him to come to Dwarka Sector-14 with reference to install a pan stall at a marriage.

Police said around 9 pm, Rohit picked Dilshad from a metro station. On the pretext of breakdown, Rohit stopped his scooter near a park where Ali was already present.

Rohit caught Dilshad and Ali attacked him with a sharp object. He died on the spot and they disposed the body, he said, adding that police are trying to arrest Rohit.