Delhi wakes up to light rain; air quality remains in very poor category

Delhi residents woke up to a light shower of rain on Thursday morning which pushed the minimum temperature in the city to 11 degrees Celsius. But, the air quality was in the “very poor” category on Thursday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky and light rain with thunderstorms in Delhi today.

It has also predicted light or moderate rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram) during the next two hours," IMD said in a tweet at 7 am.

"Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sohana (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," IMD said.

IMD in its weather update earlier had predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied with thunderstorms in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the air quality today remained in the "very poor" category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 318, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 143 in the 'very poor' and 228 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

The SAFAR in its bulletin predicted rainfall with a gusty wind tomorrow which may improve the AQI.

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality and likely to improve as relatively high wind speed enhance dispersion of pollutants. Tomorrow rainfall is likely to occur with a gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'lower end of Very Poor' or 'Poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion," the SAFAR bulletin reads.

It further said that from February 4 onwards the air quality will gradually degrade as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation.

The bulletin advised all people belonging to sensitive groups to avoid all physical outdoor activities.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:05 AM IST