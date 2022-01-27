Delhi records 4,291 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths; positivity rate 9.56%

Delhi reported 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in a day as the positivity rate declined to 9.56 per cent, according to the health department's data on Thursday.

Thursday's health bulletin stated that 9,397 patients were discharged in a day and less than 14 per cent of the Covid beds in hospitals were occupied.

The city had logged 5,760 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent and 30 deaths on Monday. A day later there were 6,028 new Covid cases and 31 deaths with a positivity rate of 10.55 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 15, the highest during the ongoing wave of Covid infections.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

So far in January, 603 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital.

However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials have maintained that most patients had comorbidities and Covid was not the primary reason for deaths this time.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government does not want the livelihood of people to be affected and Covid restrictions will be eased as soon as possible.

Delhi had on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent. On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:20 PM IST