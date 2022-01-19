Delhi records 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases, 35 more fatalities; positivity rate stands at 23.86%

Delhi logged 13,875 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 23.86 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Wednesday's cases were 5.11 per cent lower than those of Tuesday's. The national capital had reported 11,684 new Covid cases and 38 deaths on Tuesday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

A total of 44,737 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday compared to 44,762 tests on Sunday.

On Thursday, the national capital had reported 28,867 Covid cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 coronavirus cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

The cases have reduced in the last few days with Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday attributing the decline to the weekend curfew.

The number of cases is decreasing but the government is keeping an eye on the trend, the minister had said.

A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 871 patients on oxygen support, of which 139 are on ventilator.

The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425. The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, down from 83,982 on Monday.

The number of patients in home isolation reduced to 63,432 patients from 68,275 a day ago. The number containment zones increased to 37,540 from 34,958 on Monday.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:36 PM IST