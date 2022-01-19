Delhi: Woman, 4 children die after inhaling toxic smoke from 'angithi'

A 30-year-old woman and her four children were found dead in their house after allegedly inhaling toxic smoke from an 'angithi' (stove) kept in their room in Shahdara's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 1.30 pm regarding four to five people lying unconscious in a room on the fifth floor of a house in Old Seemapuri.

Upon reaching there, the woman and three of her kids were found dead while the fourth and the youngest one was taken to a hospital but declared dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.

According to the PTI report, during the enquiry, it was found that one Mohit Kalia (35) along with his wife Radha and four children -- two daughters and two sons -- lived in the rented accommodation, he said.

The flat belongs to Amarpal Singh (60), a resident of Shalimar Garden, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Meanwhile, their bodies have been sent for post mortem said the Delhi police. "Bodies of a woman and her four children were found inside their house in Shahdara's Seemapuri area; postmortem of bodies underway to ascertain the cause of death," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Preliminary enquiry suggests they all died of suffocation due to the stove kept inside the room due to the severe cold as the small room had no ventilation, police said.

