Delhi police personnel, 'Gau Rakshaks' beat up meat vendors, pee on their faces

Representative Image / PTI

According to a senior officer, seven men, including three Delhi Police personnel, reportedly attacked and robbed two meat vendors in Shahdara, east Delhi. The incident occurred on March 7 in the Anand Vihar area when the vendors were driving their car and collided with a scooter. The accused individuals, suspected to be 'gau rakshaks', allegedly beat up the victims, and then humiliated them by urinating on their faces while threatening to kill them.

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱

The police confirmed the incident on Thursday and revealed that the victims had approached them immediately, but a case was only registered four days later. The police have since booked all seven men and suspended the three policemen, one of whom is an assistant sub-inspector.

According to the FIR, Nawab, a resident of Mustafabad and a meat supplier for the Ghazipur slaughterhouse, was driving home with his cousin Shoaib when they collided with a scooter near Anand Vihar. The FIR also noted that the two were transporting meat in their car at the time of the accident.

𝗠𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗮𝘆 ₹𝟭𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬

Following the collision, the scooter driver demanded Rs 4,000 as compensation. However, a PCR van arrived at the scene, and one of the police officers allegedly took Rs 2,500 from the meat suppliers and handed it over to the scooter driver, as per the FIR.

According to the report, the meat suppliers were forced by a police officer to pay Rs 15,000, with a threat of being taken to the police station if they refused. The victims claimed that the officer called in four others, who took them to a secluded area and physically assaulted them, including attempting to cut their hands with a knife and urinating on their faces. The accused also threatened to kill them and accused them of cow slaughter. The victims were coerced into giving Rs 25,500 and signing blank papers after being injected with a drug.

Case registered for extortion, causing harm voluntarily

As per the police, the victims were injured on their limbs and back and were subsequently transported to GTB Hospital. A case has been registered against the accused for extortion and causing harm voluntarily on March 10th.

A high-ranking police official stated that they are currently investigating the complainant's claims. Nonetheless, based on initial inquiries, departmental proceedings have been initiated against the three policemen who have been suspended until the inquiry concludes.