Delhi logs over 500 daily COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, steep rise in positivity rate

New Delhi: A sharp rise was witnessed in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi with the figure reaching 7.72 per cent while the daily infections marginally declined to 501 but remained above 500 for the second consecutive day.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate with 517 daily injections and no fatalities.

Today's COVID positivity rate of 7.72 per cent was the highest since January 28 when the infection rate was 8.60 per cent.

No fatality due to infection was reported on Monday, as per the health bulletin of the Delhi government.

The active cases in Delhi are 1,729, which is the highest since March 1.

With new cases, the cumulative tally of the infections rose to 18,69,051. In the last 24 hours, 290 people recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries to 18,41,162. The death toll is at 26,160 and the case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent.

As per Monday's bulletin, a total of 6,492 tests were conducted to detect the presence of COVID. It further stated that 1,188 COVID-infected patients are under home isolation while 40 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 89.8 per cent jump in daily COVID infections with 2,183 new infections in the last 24 hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:09 AM IST