Delhi Liquor Scam: No relief for Kavitha but SC directs ED to question BRS leader at her home

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha | Photo credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to question BRC MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, at her residence while fixing her hearing in the Delhi liquor scam after three weeks.

It held that the norms dictate that a woman can't be summoned for questioning before ED in its office.

SC tags Kavitha's plea with pending cases

The Supreme Court also tagged with other pleas, the petition of BRS leader K Kavitha seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed the bench that a similar plea filed by Nalini Chidambaram, a senior advocate and wife of Congress leader P Chidambaram, is pending on a similar issue of summoning of women accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju said after filing of Nalini Chidambaram's petition, a judgement was passed by a three-judge bench upholding the provisions of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act, which squarely covers the provisions for summoning an accused.

The bench said it would be appropriate if all the petitions are heard together, and listed the matter after three weeks.