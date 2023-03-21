Delhi Liquor Policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha submits all her phones after ED claimed she destroyed them

BRS leader K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the third round of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha, the MLC daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, reportedly submitted all of her phones to the ED.

The 44-year-old has already spent around 18-19 hours at the ED headquarters in central Delhi during her previous two appearances on March 11 and 20.

“These phones are submitted without prejudice to my right and contentions and larger contention whether a women's phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy,” Kavitha wrote in a letter to the ED.

“For the record, the first time I was called by the agency was in the month of March 2023, therefore, I have reasons to believe, that accusation made against me in November 2022 were not only malafide, misconceived, but also prejudicial,” she said.

Kavitha grilled on businessman Arun Pillai

Kavitha is also understood to have been confronted with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an arrested accused in the case who allegedly shares close ties with her, apart from those of few others involved in the case.

The politician has asserted that she had done nothing wrong and alleged that the BJP-led Centre was "using" the ED as the saffron party could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana.

“It is unfortunate that a premier agency like Enforcement Directorate is becoming privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest,” she wrote.

Kavitha has earlier been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case at her residence in Hyderabad.

The ED has so far arrested 12 people in the case, including former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (With PTI inputs)

