Delhi excise policy case: SC rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's plea for urgent hearing on fresh ED summons | ANI

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavita, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, for an urgent hearing on fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday after she skipped the summon on Thursday.

Rejecting her plea for urgent hearing, the court said she will be heard as per schedule on March 24.

Kavitha earlier skipped the summons by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday and instead sent the documents the central agency wanted. The ED sources said it is unlikely to accept them as it wants to interrogate her on those papers.

Kavitha sent party general secretary to ED office

She sent BRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar to the ED office to inform them about her decision. What the ED will do next is not yet clear.

Kavitha was summoned by ED earlier

Kavitha was summoned by the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case today, but had earlier approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing claiming that as a woman, she cannot be summoned to the ED office, and the probe agency's representatives must visit her instead. She conveyed to the ED that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

Kavitha's lawyer had sought an urgent hearing, claiming her being called to the ED office is "completely against the law". She hasn't been named as an accused by either the CBI or the ED.