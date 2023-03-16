KCR's daughter K Kavitha skips ED summons, instead sends documents wanted by agency

TRS MLC K Kavitha |

NEW DELHI: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha skipped the summons by the Enforcement Directorate here on Thursday and instead sent the documents the central agency wanted. The ED sources said it is unlikely to accept them as it wants to interrogate her on those papers.

𝗞𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗥𝗦 𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝗗 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲

She sent BRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar to the ED office to inform them about her decision. What the ED will do next is not yet clear.

𝗞𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗹𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲

Kavitha was summoned by the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case today, but had earlier approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing claiming that as a woman, she cannot be summoned to the ED office, and the probe agency's representatives must visit her instead. She conveyed to the ED that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

Kavitha's lawyer had sought an urgent hearing, claiming her being called to the ED office is "completely against the law". She hasn't been named as an accused by either the CBI or the ED.

𝗞𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟭𝟭, 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha had agreed to hear her request on March 24. Kavitha (44) was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case on March 11 as well. She was summoned for the third time today.

The BRS leader has alleged that she was summoned by the probe agency on the basis of statements made under threat and coercion.

Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case on Monday night, and Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, Ms Kavitha's former auditor, were also questioned in the case yesterday. The investigators have linked Ms Kavitha with both of them, calling them part of the "south group".

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗷𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆

Notably, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, accused of favouring a "south group" while framing the Delhi excise policy, has been arrested by ED in the same case. His bail request in the CBI case is scheduled to be heard in a special court on March 21.

