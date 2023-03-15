Delhi excise policy case: Big setback to BRS leader K Kavitha as SC refuses to stay ED summons

Big setback to BRS leader K Kavitha as SC refuses to stay ED summons | ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the ED summons issued to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED had earlier summoned Kavitha and also questioned her in the case for almost 8 hours on Saturday last week.

Kavitha was questioned face-to-face with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai

According to sources, Kavitha was to be made to sit face-to-face with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case on Monday night.

The MLC had called the summons "tactics of intimidation" by the Centre against the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS, adding that the party will continue to fight and expose the Centre's failures and will raise its voice for a brighter and better future for India.

"I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India," Kavitha said in a tweet.

BRS criticised ED summons to K Kavitha

On March 8, the BRS came down heavily on the Centre after the ED summoned Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as "politically motivated", BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy.