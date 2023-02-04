Delhi Liquor Scam: Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after ED chargesheet

e-Paper Get App
Congress senior leader Ajay Maken said Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been exposed in the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet.

Jal khambataUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI
The Congress on Saturday demanded an immediate resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his indicated ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in the light of a ₹10 crore liquor scam.

Congress senior leader Ajay Maken said all three have been exposed in the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet. He said a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) has already allowed framing of chargesheets against all the accused.

He said the money trail has been also mentioned in the chargesheet, leading to the advertisements in the last Goa Assembly elections and cash payments given to the volunteers to carry out surveys.

Maken reveals details of alleged liquor scam

Maken said out of 12% margin to the wholesalers, as much as 6% was allegedly paid back as the kickback. He said concessions by the Kejriwal government to the liquor traders caused huge loss to the exchequer.

He said the same Kejriwal insisted on bringing a Lokpal Bill in 2014, even a weak Lokayukta is non-functional in Delhi because he wanted no probe into the corruption by his AAP government.

"Ever since Kejriwal came to power, the Lokayaukta, in its reports, has been flagging various debilitating constraints being faced by the Lokayukta in terms of its ‘independence’, ‘lack of powers’, ‘compromised financial autonomy’, ‘non-availability of any machinery for conducting investigations’. But all in vain," Maken added.

