Delhi: India International Trade Fair To Kick Off From Nov 14; Venue, Tickets & Other Details Inside

IITF | Wikipedia

Delhi: Entry tickets for the India International Trade Fair to be held here from November 14-27 will be available at 55 metro stations of the DMRC, officials said on Friday.



A large number of domestic and foreign exhibitors from several countries will showcase their products during the 14-day fair at the Pragati Maidan here.



The IITF is hosted by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it will start selling IITF entry tickets for 'business days' (November 14-18) from November 14 and for 'general public days' (November 19-27) from November 19.



The IITF entry tickets will be available at only 55 selected metro stations, the DMRC said in a statement.

DMRC will be selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for ‘Business Days’ (14th Nov-18th Nov 2023) from Tuesday (14th Nov 2023) onwards & for ‘General Public Days’ (19th Nov-27th Nov 2023) from Sunday (19th Nov 2023) onwards from 55 Metro stations. pic.twitter.com/CnEU9BQFRy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 10, 2023



The stations that would be selling the tickets are Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate and Barakhamba station among others.



The tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, it said. This station falls next to Pragati Maidan.



"IITF tickets will not be available for sale at Supreme Court metro station, which is the nearest station to the IITF venue, to prevent overcrowding and ensure seamless passenger movement during the trade fair period," it said.



IITF tickets for both business days, as well as general days, can be purchased from customer care centres of these 55 metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm on all days, the DMRC said.



To cater to the rush during the trade fair, additional ticket counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as required, a senior official said.



The ITPO organises the mega event and it was first held in 1979. The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that the fair was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

