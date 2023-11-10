 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 10: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 10: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 10: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 10: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on November 9 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Red Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 64,756.11, Nifty Below...
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.77/litre and Rs 94.37/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Oil prices remained largely unchanged on Friday, following a previous session increase. However, they are poised for a third consecutive weekly decline as worries about supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict have diminished. Brent crude futures for January held steady at $80.01 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down 7 cents at $75.67. Brent futures have fallen 5.7% this week, and WTI has seen a 5.9% decline since last week, marking the longest weekly losing streak for both contracts since mid-April to early May.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Rises 1 Paisa To 83.28 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 1 Paisa To 83.28 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Gold, Silver Prices On November 10; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 10; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 10: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 10: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Red Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 64,756.11, Nifty Below...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Red Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 64,756.11, Nifty Below...

Raymond's Subsidiary Firm Chosen For Sion East Housing Society Redevelopment Project

Raymond's Subsidiary Firm Chosen For Sion East Housing Society Redevelopment Project