Delhi government launches online registration for e-auto permits with 33% reservation for women - Know more here

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33% reservation for women on Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued. Those eligible can apply through the website of the Delhi government's transport department, he said.

In a tweet, Gahlot said the e-auto permits are an effective step by the Arvind Kejriwal government towards making Delhi an electric vehicle capital. The Delhi government is committed to providing a pollution-free, world-class transport service to the city, he tweeted.

Government benefits

The Delhi government, under its EV policy, provides financial assistance of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of e-auto. There is a cap of 100,000 on the number of autos that can be registered in Delhi.

A total of 4,261 auto permits will be up for grabs in Delhi from next month, and of these, at least 1,406 will be reserved for women. The entire fleet of 4,261 auto-rickshaws will be electric.

Any person having an Aadhaar number with Delhi address, valid driving licence of a light motor vehicle or a TSR driving license can apply for an e-auto permit.

A public service vehicle badge will not be required at the time of application. However, successful applicants will have to obtain the badge within 45 days of the draw of permit allotment, the transport department said.

The last date for applying for permits is November 1. Loans with a five per cent interest rebate will be provided through agencies empanelled by the Delhi government, it said.

The average cost of an e-auto will be around ₹2.7 lakh after the subsidy which is almost similar to the price of a CNG auto in Delhi. The cost of battery swapping e-autos, after subsidy, will be around ₹1.8 lakh.

The government will also organise 'E-Auto Mela' at IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and Loni, on October 25-31, where people will be able to explore e-auto models, drive them and get information about loans, the department said.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:53 PM IST