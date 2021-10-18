Watch Video: Incessant rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR causing waterlogging; traffic movement affected

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the nearby regions last night, resulting in intense waterlogging on Monday morning. The incessant downpour also resulted in temperature to drop to 21 degrees Celsius in the NCR region. But the rains had no effect on the air quality of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram which remained in the very poor category.

"Due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass, MB road is closed. Road users may take alternate routes going towards Mehrauli Mathura road underpass Sarita vihar flyover or Modi mill flyover and vice versa towards Badarpur," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Monday morning.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Janpath area pic.twitter.com/pLnvpDfSUe — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a series of tweets has predicted "thunderstorm with moderate intensity to heavy intensity rain over isolated places that would continue to occur over entire Delhi and nearby areas."

Manesar, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Kosli(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2021

Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/heECFyQQY5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2021

Fruit and vegetable wholesale markets in Ghazipur, Delhi and parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar were also seen waterlogged this morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last 24 hours, Delhi witnessed 3 mm rainfall with the relative humidity recorded to be 90%. The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The maximum temperature would be around 29 degrees Celsius.

The air quality of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram remained in the very poor category. Delhi had an AQI of 325, while Gurugram and Noida had an AQI of 343 and 302 respecitvely at 9.30 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

On Sunday too, the national capital witnessed heavy downpour, resulting to severe waterlogging causing vehicular traffic to move at snail's pace in many parts of the area, causing inconvenience for commuters. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius

With inputs from agencies

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:25 AM IST