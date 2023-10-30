Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal For Questioning On November 2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2 in the case related to the national capital's excise policy scam.

Kejriwal, aged 55, has been summoned under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency reportedly plans to record his statement once he appears before the investigating officer in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has repeatedly referred to Kejriwal in its chargesheets related to the case, alleging that the accused individuals were in communication with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader concerning the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which has since been revoked.

Summon to Kejriwal after Sisodia's bail rejected

The ED summon to Kejriwal comes hours after Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Supreme Court during the hearing also directed to conclude the trial in the case in six to eight months. "If the trial proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again at a later stage," said the apex court.

The summon to CM Kejriwal has come after several of his close aides, including Sisodia, former minister Satyender Jain and party MP Sanjay Singh have been arrested in the same case.

The case revolves around accusations that the excise policy for 2021-22 under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi government enabled cartelization and showed favoritism toward specific dealers who purportedly offered bribes for it, an accusation vehemently denied by the AAP.

Earlier in the month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the home of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, followed by similar actions at the properties of his close associates. After a day-long interrogation by ED officials at his residence in Delhi, Singh was apprehended.