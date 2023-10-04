'PM Modi Involved In Corruption From Head To Toe': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre Over Sanjay Singh's Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met with Sanjay Singh's family members after the Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Singh is the third AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to be put behind bars in the case and Delhi CM Kejriwal feels more opposition leaders will be arrested in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

"The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's nervousness," he said in a post on X.

संजय सिंह की गिरफ़्तारी बिलकुल ग़ैर क़ानूनी है। ये मोदी जी की बौखलाहट दर्शाता है। चुनाव तक ये कई और विपक्षी नेताओं को गिरफ़्तार करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2023

Kejriwal Accuses PM Modi of Illegitimate Arrest

He also turned his guns at PM Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Central government after meeting Singh's family.

"AAP is a staunch honest party. We all know that the path of honesty is difficult. If we will become dishonest like them then all of our problems will be resolved...

"More than 1,000 raids have been conducted in this liquor case and several people have been arrested but they are not able to recover even a single penny...

"PM Modi is involved in corruption from tip to toe. I think after independence, PM Modi is the most corrupt PM of our country," Kejriwal told reporters.

#WATCH | After meeting the family of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi CM & AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "AAP is a staunch honest party. We all know that the path of honesty is difficult. If we will become dishonest like them then all of our problems will be… pic.twitter.com/S7fSlTwBHt — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

Sanjay Singh's Farewell to Family and Wife's Support

AAP shared a video in which Singh is touching his mother's feet before leaving his house. "Chinta na karo, himmat se raho (Don't worry. Be courageous," he told her.

In another video shared by the party, Singh's wife alleged agency officials could not find anything during the raids. "They were under pressure to arrest Sanjay Singh. And that is what they have done. I am with him. Our children, our family are with him."

He has been taken away in a "false case", she claimed.

उन्होंने कोई आधार नहीं बताया, @SanjayAzadSln को गिरफ़्तार करना था, ऊपर से दबाव था — वो कर लिया।



पूरा घर छाना, Computer छाना, Documents छानी, पर कुछ नहीं मिला।



मैं उनके साथ हूं, पूरा परिवार उनके साथ है, वो संघर्ष करें।



— AAP MP संजय सिंह जी की पत्नी pic.twitter.com/pGBhKuIf4B — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 4, 2023

Saurabh Bharadwaj Denounces Excise Case

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the excise case is an imaginary scam that has been under scrutiny for the past 15 months.

"The ED and CBI have conducted at least a thousand raids, but not a single rupee of corruption has been found. It is now being said that Sanjay Singh is also involved in this imaginary scam, but nothing will be found at his place either. Their sources will certainly say that they have found a lot, but when they go to court, they will claim they found nothing," he told a press conference as the raids unfolded.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)