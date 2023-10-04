 BREAKING: ED Raids Underway At AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBREAKING: ED Raids Underway At AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence; Visuals Surface

BREAKING: ED Raids Underway At AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence; Visuals Surface

The raids are underway at the residence of the AAP MP which began early Wednesday morning (October 4).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by ED on October 4 | ANI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (October 4) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh. The raids are underway at the residence of the AAP MP which began early Wednesday morning (October 4). Sanjay Singh is present in the house, said reports. Sources quoted by news media claimed that the ED raids were conducted in connection with the excise policy case.

Watch: Visuals from outside AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence where ED raids are underway.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's letter in May this year

Earlier in May this year, MP Sanjay Singh had written a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan saying that the ED Director and Assistant Director had deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam. Singh claimed that it was done without any basis and for the purpose of tarnishing his "public image."

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora, an accused in the excise case, who had turned an approver after court accepted Arora's plea.

ED Chargesheet on Excise Case

According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet, and that at one place Sanjay Singh's name was included wrongly instead of Rahul Singh.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)

Read Also
Delhi: Raids On Journalists, Staff & Over 30 Premises Linked To NewsClick After Chinese Funding...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: ED Raids Underway At AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence; Visuals Surface

BREAKING: ED Raids Underway At AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence; Visuals Surface

Massive Illicit Trade In Gold, Narcotics Shakes India's Economy: Report

Massive Illicit Trade In Gold, Narcotics Shakes India's Economy: Report

IPKF Operation: Major General A K Gupta's Conviction Set Aside By Madras High Court

IPKF Operation: Major General A K Gupta's Conviction Set Aside By Madras High Court

Chhattisgarh: Government Starts 'Gaj Yatra' To Mitigate Man-Elephant Conflict In State

Chhattisgarh: Government Starts 'Gaj Yatra' To Mitigate Man-Elephant Conflict In State

Chattisgarh: AAP Alleges Bastar Bandh A Sham, Calls BJP & Congress Adani's Agents

Chattisgarh: AAP Alleges Bastar Bandh A Sham, Calls BJP & Congress Adani's Agents