BREAKING: ED Raids Underway At AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence; Visuals Surface

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by ED on October 4 | ANI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (October 4) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh. The raids are underway at the residence of the AAP MP which began early Wednesday morning (October 4). Sanjay Singh is present in the house, said reports. Sources quoted by news media claimed that the ED raids were conducted in connection with the excise policy case.

Watch: Visuals from outside AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence where ED raids are underway.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence



ED raids underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/k6FRDjY12S — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's letter in May this year

Earlier in May this year, MP Sanjay Singh had written a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan saying that the ED Director and Assistant Director had deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam. Singh claimed that it was done without any basis and for the purpose of tarnishing his "public image."

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora, an accused in the excise case, who had turned an approver after court accepted Arora's plea.

ED Chargesheet on Excise Case

According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet, and that at one place Sanjay Singh's name was included wrongly instead of Rahul Singh.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)