Delhi Crime: Man Chased And Attacked By Unknown Assailants Outside School In Adarsh Nagar; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: A video that has surfaced from the National Capital has captured a shocking incident. Two men were seen chasing and brutally attacking a youth in broad day light in New Delhi. Rocks and knife were used to assault the youth.

The incident that was reported in Adarsh Nagar area of New Delhi was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the street and is doing rounds on social media. The incident took place at 3:30 pm on November 30.

A shocking video has emerged in which some boys are seen brutally beating a youth in #AdarshNagar area of #Delhi. Also, the boys were seen chasing and attacking the youth with knives and stones. In the CCTV footage, it was visible that many people were witnessing the incident but… pic.twitter.com/qsassKhlBP — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 2, 2023

On tape: Brutality in broad daylight

In the video the victim is seen being chased by a group of unidentified assailants. Reports said that there were 2-3 assailants involved in the attack. The suspects were then seen mercilessly catching hold of the victim and kicking him. Possible stabbing attack was averted by the prime suspect's aide. The victim was seriously injured and is currently recuperating in the hospital.

Incident reported outside a school

Unfortunately, the incident was reported right outside a school. As soon as the victim was brutally further attacked by a stones and tiles, students of the school rushed out of the gate and ended up witnessing the attack. After the attack, the miscreants were seen fleeing from the spot safely while the bystanders didn't seem to take cognisance of the incident.

Police: No complaint received from victim's family

Reports said that Police has assured necessary prompt action if they receive a complaint from the victim's family. Delhi police have further said that the CCTV footage is being examined while action will follow only if a complaint is filed by the victim's family.