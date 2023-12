A leopard was spotted in the Delhi's Sainik Farm, DFD official said. A cage has been set up to capture the wild cat | PTI/ANI

A leopard was spotted in the Sainik Farm area, a Delhi Forest Department official said on Saturday. A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat, the official said.

VIDEO | A leopard was spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farms earlier today. Forest department team on the spot. More details are awaited.



(Audio muted due to abusive language) pic.twitter.com/rgpn6PeuQp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2023

"We received a complaint that a leopard was spotted at Sainik Farm area last night. A team has been deployed at the location and a cage has also been set up to capture the leopard," the official told PTI.